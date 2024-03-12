Saudi Arabia calls incident with U.S. Rabbi's Kippah removal 'unfortunate'

Saudi Arabia has issued its first official statement regarding an incident where a visiting American rabbi was asked to remove his kippah, or religious head covering, at a historic site in the kingdom.

The incident, which occurred during a visit to the UNESCO World Heritage Site of Diriyah, has drawn criticism from international quarters and led to the abrupt end of a delegation's visit.

In a statement, Saudi Arabia labeled the incident as "unfortunate" and confirmed that it had been escalated to senior officials.

The statement indicated that Her Royal Highness the Ambassador, Reema Bandar Al-Saud, had engaged in dialogue with Rabbi Abraham Cooper, expressing a desire to welcome him back to the kingdom. However, the statement did not explicitly express regret over the incident.

The controversy unfolded when Rabbi Cooper, part of a delegation from the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF), was asked to remove his kippah during a visit to Diriyah. This request led to the USCIRF cutting short its visit to Saudi Arabia.

Cooper, in a statement, condemned the incident, asserting that no individual should be denied access to a heritage site based on their religious identity. He highlighted the significance of religious freedom, particularly in the context of ongoing efforts to promote unity and progress.

The USCIRF, mandated by the U.S. Congress to advise on religious freedom matters, expressed disappointment over the incident, emphasizing its regret that such an incident occurred, especially involving a representative of a U.S. government agency dedicated to promoting religious freedom.

The incident underscores broader discussions about religious freedom and tolerance, particularly in the context of Saudi Arabia's ambitious 2030 Vision aimed at fostering social and economic change.