Saudi Arabia expected to host investment summit in Washington during bin Salman's visit - report

Saudi Arabia is expected to host a US-Saudi investment summit in Washington on November 19th during a visit by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, a source told Reuters.

Bin Salman will be in Washington to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on November 18th, a White House official said last week.

The summit will be held on the sidelines of bin Salman's visit and not be a part of his official schedule, the source said.

Trump and Bin Salman may make an appearance, but their participation was not currently part of the program, the source added.

Bin Salman's visit to Washington is taking place as Trump urges Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords and normalize relations with Israel.