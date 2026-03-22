Saudi Arabia orders five Iranian diplomats to leave within 24 hours

Saudi Arabia has ordered five Iranian diplomatic staff to leave the kingdom within 24 hours after declaring them persona non grata, due to the ongoing missile and drone attacks from Tehran.

According to the Saudi Foreign Ministry, those expelled include Iran’s military attaché, his assistant, and three additional embassy staff members.

Some of the attacks targeted sensitive areas in the capital, Riyadh, including the vicinity of foreign diplomatic missions. In one incident, drones struck near the US Embassy, causing minor damage.

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The Foreign Ministry warned that continued Iranian aggression would lead to further escalation and have “significant consequences” for bilateral relations, signaling a potential deterioration in already fragile ties.

Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud sharply criticized Iran’s regional conduct, accusing it of deliberately targeting neighboring countries. Speaking after a meeting of Arab and Islamic foreign ministers, he stated that Iran “doesn’t believe in dialogue” and instead seeks to pressure its neighbors through military means.

“The kingdom will not succumb to pressure,” Prince Faisal said, adding that Saudi Arabia reserves the right to respond militarily if necessary.

He also dismissed Iranian claims that its attacks are linked to the presence of US military bases in the region, calling the justification “unconvincing” and asserting that the strikes were premeditated.

Saudi Arabia’s decision follows a similar move by Qatar, which recently expelled Iranian military and security attachés along with their staff, also giving them 24 hours to leave.

The diplomatic expulsions mark a sharp escalation in tensions between Iran and Gulf states, raising concerns of a broader regional confrontation as the conflict continues to unfold.