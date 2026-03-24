Gulf states are moving closer to direct involvement in the war against Iran as continuous attacks on their territory and energy infrastructure push regional allies of the United States toward a more assertive stance, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Officials and sources familiar with the matter cited in the report said that recent steps by Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates have strengthened US operational capabilities while stopping short of full military participation. According to the report, these measures include allowing expanded access to military bases and targeting Iranian financial networks, signaling a shift as pressure mounts on Gulf leaders to respond.

Saudi Arabia has agreed to allow US forces to use King Fahd Air Base, reversing an earlier position that its territory would not be used for strikes on Iran. The shift follows Iranian missile and drone attacks on key Saudi infrastructure, including energy facilities and the capital, Riyadh. Saudi FM Faisal bin Farhan said last week, “Saudi Arabia’s patience with Iranian attacks is not unlimited,” adding that “any belief that Gulf countries are incapable of responding is a miscalculation.”

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is said to be weighing further steps, including potential participation in military operations, though no final decision has been announced. Gulf leaders have so far avoided direct combat roles, wary of escalation with Iran, but sources say that position is increasingly difficult to maintain.

The UAE has also intensified pressure on Tehran, shutting down Iranian-linked institutions in Dubai and warning it could freeze billions of dollars in Iranian assets. In a statement, authorities said, “Certain institutions directly linked to the Iranian regime and IRGC will be closed under targeted measures after being found to have been misused to advance agendas that do not serve the Iranian people and in violation of U.A.E. law.” These steps could significantly restrict Iran’s access to foreign currency and trade.

The moves come as Iran continues attacks across the Gulf, targeting energy infrastructure, ports, and urban centers. The UAE alone has faced more than 2,000 attacks, according to the report. Iran has also disrupted shipping through the Strait of Hormuz and indicated it may seek a greater role in controlling the waterway, including potentially charging transit fees, raising concerns over global energy supplies.

Despite their growing involvement, Gulf states remain cautious. Officials say direct participation in the war could expose them to further retaliation and leave them vulnerable if the US shifts its strategy. At the same time, frustration is mounting over limited influence on US decision-making, despite close security ties. As one analyst noted, regional allies risk being drawn deeper into a conflict they had hoped to avoid, with few clear options for de-escalation.