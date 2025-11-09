Saudi Arabia unlikely to agree to Israel talks without Trump's roadmap to a Palestinian state

US President Donald Trump has been speaking optimistically about Saudi Arabia agreeing to normalize ties with Israel, but Riyadh has lately communicated to Washington that this remains unlikely, as its position has not changed.

It continues to hold its stance in needing an agreement on a roadmap to Palestinian statehood as a part of its terms for normalization, two Gulf sources told Reuters, who reported that it is now unlikely to happen when Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman visits the White House this month.

Trump said last month he hoped Saudi Arabia would "very soon" join other Muslim countries that signed the 2020 Abraham Accords normalizing ties with Israel.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia could shake up the political and security landscape in the Middle East, potentially strengthening US influence in the region.

The intention of these messages is to avoid diplomatic missteps and ensure alignment of the Saudi and US positions before any public statements are made, they said, and to avoid any confusion at or after Saudi Arabia's White House talks on November 18.

The Crown Prince, widely known as MbS, "is not likely to entertain any possible formalizing of ties in the near future without at least a credible pathway to a Palestinian state," said Jonathan Panikoff, former deputy US national intelligence officer on the Middle East.

MbS is likely to try to use his influence with Trump to seek "more explicit and vocal buy-in for the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state," said Panikoff, who is now at the Atlantic Council think tank in Washington.