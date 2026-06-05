Saudi holding company owns a piece of SpaceX

Kingdom Holding Company of Saudi Arabia has revealed that it owns a 0.34% stake in the American space technology company SpaceX, with a book value reaching 16.76 billion riyals (4.47 billion dollars). This according to its financial data as of March 31, 2026.

The company explained that SpaceX has filed for an initial public offering to be listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange, but the final valuation of the company and the share price have not been officially announced yet.

It added that the value of its investment could rise to around 21.26 billion riyals ($5.67 billion) if SpaceX's market value reaches $1.75 trillion, reflecting potentially significant gains compared to the current value.

It also indicated that Prince Alwaleed bin Talal personally owns an additional independent stake of 0.29% in SpaceX, bringing the total stake associated with him to about 0.63%.

Kingdom Holding is considered one of the largest investment companies in the Middle East, with diverse investments in the sectors of real estate, hotels, technology, and financial services both inside the Kingdom and abroad.