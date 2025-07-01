Saudi, Israel talks depend on ending Hamas rule in Gaza in favor of the Palestinian Authority

Recommended -

Saudi Arabia is conditioning the resumption of normalization talks with Israel on ending Hamas's rule in Gaza and involving the Palestinian authority instead, in addition to an end to the war in the Strip, a Saudi source close to the Royal Court tells i24NEWS_EN.

According to the Saudi source, if Israel and the Palestinian Authority can reach an agreement over Gaza, then normalization with Israel will be back on the table.

The source stressed that as long as Hamas is involved in managing the Gaza Strip, "the job isn't done. Without removing Hamas, there will be no peace."

This position, outlined by the Saudi source, is the first confirmation that the end of the war in Gaza alone is insufficient in Saudi eyes to restarting the normalisation process with Israel.

The source added that Saudi, Emirati and Qatari efforts to establish a new Palestinian government in Gaza are ongoing.