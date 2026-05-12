The United Arab Emirates (UAE) secretly carried out military strikes on Iran, including an attack on an oil refinery on Iran's Lavan Island in the Persian Gulf, people familiar with the matter told the Wall Street Journal WSJ), casting the Gulf monarchy as an active combatant in a war in which it has been Iran's biggest target.

The strike on the Lavan Island refinery took place in early April, around the time President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire following a five-week air campaign, and sparked a large fire that knocked much of the facility's capacity offline for months, according to the report.

Iran said at the time that the refinery had been struck in an enemy attack and launched a barrage of missile and drone strikes against the UAE and Kuwait in response.

The US was not upset by the attack, as the ceasefire had not yet settled into place, and has quietly welcomed the participation of the UAE and other Gulf states in the fight, one of the people told the WSJ.

Iran focused much of its fire on the UAE throughout the war, targeting it with more than 2,800 missiles and drones, far more than any other country, including Israel.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs declined to comment on the strikes but pointed to previous statements asserting its right to respond, including militarily, to hostile acts. The Pentagon declined to comment, and the White House said Trump has every option at his disposal and that the US maintains maximum leverage over Iran.