Trump to meet PA's Abbas & Syria's al-Sharaa during Saudi trip - report

US President Donald Trump is expected to meet Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday, during his official visit to Saudi Arabia, according to the Egyptian television channel Al-Ghad. During the visit, Trump is also expected to speak with Crown Prince Mohammed ben Salman, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun, and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

This comes after Abbas was received by Russian President Vladimir Putin in the Kremlin, in Moscow. During their meeting, Abbas expressed his support for an immediate truce in the Gaza Strip and the delivery of humanitarian aid to the enclave. According to several Russian media outlets, he also declared his strong opposition to the "deportation of Palestinians from Gaza," which he dubbed an American project. "We must not allow the Americans or other foreign powers to take control of Gaza," he declared from Moscow.

These exchanges have highlighted the persistent differences between Ramallah and Washington on the future of Gaza. The White House has not yet officially confirmed the meeting on Tuesday, which would be the first between Trump and Abbas since the American president returned to power.

Trump's move comes as several regional initiatives try to revive dialogue on the Palestinian issue. Riyadh is trying to strengthen its role as a mediator between the different parties of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, as discussions about the future of Gaza are held behind the scenes.