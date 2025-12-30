UAE announces voluntary end to counterterrorism mission in Yemen

The United Arab Emirates announced on Tuesday that it will voluntarily end its remaining counterterrorism mission in Yemen and withdraw its last forces in the country. The move follows recent military developments in Yemen that, according to the UAE, have affected the safety and effectiveness of its operations.

In a statement carried by the Emirati state news agency WAM, the Ministry of Defense said it made the decision “in light of recent developments and their potential implications for the safety and effectiveness of counterterrorism missions.” The statement said the termination of the remaining teams will be conducted in coordination with relevant partners and with personnel safety ensured.

Hours before the announcement, regional tensions rose as Saudi Arabia’s air force carried out strikes on Yemen’s port of Mukalla, targeting what Riyadh said were weapons and military vehicles. Saudi authorities claimed the shipment was linked to the UAE, a charge Abu Dhabi has rejected, saying that armored vehicles were intended for Emirati forces operating in Yemen and not for any Yemeni party.

The situation remains fluid. It is not yet clear how quickly the UAE withdrawal will take place or how the security vacuum in Yemen might affect ongoing conflict dynamics. Other developments, including Yemen’s calls for all foreign forces to leave, are still unfolding and have not been independently verified.