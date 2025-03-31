UAE confirms death sentence for murderers of Rabbi Zvi Kogan

The United Arab Emirates confirmed on Monday that four suspects had been convicted of the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan last November, with three sentenced to death and a fourth to life imprisonment.

The abduction and murder of Kogan sent shockwaves in the country and region, with some accusing Iran of being behind the crime after the 2020 Abraham Accords that normalized relations between Israel and the UAE, as well as other Arab countries.

The murderers were caught in Turkey and extradited. The court documents reveal that the prosecution demanded a swift trial following investigations, which found that the convicts, Uzbekistani nationals, tracked Kogan before assassinating him.

Kogan, a Moldovan-Israeli, was part of the Chabad-Lubavitch movement and served as an emissary after Israel and the UAE established diplomatic ties.

As per Emirati law, all capital sentences are automatically transferred to the court of appeal.