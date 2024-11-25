UAE publishes pictures of suspects in murder of Chabad rabbi

The United Arab Emirates' interior ministry on Monday published photos of the suspects arrested over the murder of Chabad emissary Rabbi Zvi Kogan. In addition, their names and ages were revealed: Olimpi Tohirovic, age 28, Mahmoud John Abdel Rahim, age 28; and Azizi Kamilovic, age 33. The three, all Uzbeki, were arrested Sunday night.

According to a statement from the ministry, authorities arrested the three individuals involved in the murder, noting that Kogan is a Moldovan citizen - according to the documents with which he identified upon entry into the UAE, where he lived as a resident. The Emiratis emphasized their "unquestionable ability" to decisively address any attempt to undermine the security and stability of the country.

The statement further explained that, upon receiving the report of his family's disappearance, a special investigation team was immediately assembled, leading to the discovery of his body, and the identification and arrest of the criminals, as well as initiating legal proceedings against them. They emphasized that full details of the event will be provided upon completion of the investigation.

The murder has been described by Israel's Foreign Ministery as "a heinous anti-Semitic terrorist act. The State of Israel will use all means and bring to justice those responsible for his death."