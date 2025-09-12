UAE summons deputy head of Israeli mission to condemn Doha attack

Recommended -

The UAE summoned the Israeli Deputy Ambassador to Abu Dhabi, David Ohad Horsandi, “to strongly condemn and denounce the blatant and cowardly Israeli attack” on Qatar, as well as “the hostile statements made by Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu,” the Emirati WAM news agency said on Friday.

Israel’s attempt to kill Hamas political leaders prompted international condemnation, including from the UAE. On Wednesday, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Qatar to expel Hamas officials or to “bring them to justice, because if you don’t, we will.”

The UAE, which normalized ties with Israel under the 2020 Abraham Accords, condemned Netanyahu’s remarks as “hostile,” as its President Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan toured Gulf Arab countries, aiming to coordinate positions on the Israeli attack.

There was no immediate comment from the UAE or Israeli foreign ministries on the report.