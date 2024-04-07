UK maritime agency reports attack near Red Sea, off coast of Yemen

United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) says it received a report of an incident 59 nautical miles southwest of Aden, Yemen, describing it as an attack on a social media update.

The statement added "authorities are investigating," and "vessels are advised to transit with caution."

A previous attack, reported 11 hours earlier by the British maritime agency, was described as two missiles in the vicinity of a vessel in the Red Sea area, 60 nautical miles southwest of Yemen's Al Hudaydah.

"The first was intercepted by coalition forces, the second impacted the water a distance from the vessel," the UKMTO posted on X, adding "The vessel reports no damage and the crew are reported safe."

Iran-backed Houthis continued to carry out attacks on merchant vessels in the area, while an American-led coalition set out to protect the commercial shipping lanes in "Operation Prosperity Guardian."

In late March, the Russian Pacific Fleet also entered the Red Sea area in a force consisting of a missile cruiser and a frigate. The warships practiced shipboard exercises on various scenarios and would continue "tasks as part of a long-distance sea voyage," according to a state-media report.