US strikes Houthi underground weapons facilities in Yemen
The strikes targeted sites used to launch attacks against the US Navy and merchant ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden
Ariel OseranMiddle East Correspondent, i24NEWS English Channel
1 min read
1 min read
US forces launched attacks against two underground facilities storing weapons in Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen on Wednesday, CENTCOM sadi.
The strikes targeted sites used to launch attacks against the US Navy and merchant ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.
There were no casualties to US service members or damage to equipment.
This article received 2 comments