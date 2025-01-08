US strikes Houthi underground weapons facilities in Yemen

The strikes targeted sites used to launch attacks against the US Navy and merchant ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden

Ariel Oseran
Ariel Oseran ■ Middle East Correspondent, i24NEWS English Channel ■ 
1 min read
1 min read
Smokes raise after US aircraft and ships struck Houthi strongholds, according to the official, in Sanaa, Yemen
Smokes raise after US aircraft and ships struck Houthi strongholds, according to the official, in Sanaa, YemenAP Photo/Osamah Abdulrahman

US forces launched attacks against two underground facilities storing weapons in Houthi-controlled parts of Yemen on Wednesday, CENTCOM sadi.

The strikes targeted sites used to launch attacks against the US Navy and merchant ships in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden.

There were no casualties to US service members or damage to equipment.

This article received 2 comments

Comments