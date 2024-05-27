Yemen's Houthis free over 100 'prisoners'

Iran-backed Houthi group on Sunday freed more than 100 detainees in Yemen's capital of Sanaa, claiming the move is a "unilateral humanitarian initiative" to pardon prisoners and return them to their families.

"Most of them are humanitarian cases, including the sick, the wounded, and the elderly," said Abdul Qader Al-Murtada, head of the Houthi-run prisoner affairs committee. He announced that the released detainees were government soldiers captured at the battlefront.

However, Yemen's internationally recognized government said the prisoners were not soldiers, but civilians the Houthis had kidnapped from homes, mosques and workplaces.

"Releasing these victims under any name does not absolve (the Houthis) of this crime," said Majed Fadail, deputy minister for human rights in Yemen's internationally recognised government.

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) on Sunday confirmed the unilateral release of 113 "conflict-related" detainees. In a statement, the organization said that it assisted the detainees to ensure their release was humane and dignified.

Yemen has been conflict-torn since the Houthis ousted the government from Sanaa in 2014. The Saudi Arabia-led military coalition intervened in 2015, aiming to restore the government.

While the outlines of a proposed Yemen United Nations (UN) roadmap for peace were agreed on last December, progress towards peace stalled as the Houthis ramped up attacks on ships in the Red Sea region, claiming to actin solidarity with Palestinians in the Gaza war.