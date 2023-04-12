Greek basketball fans burn Israel flag, hurl fireworks, at Hapoel Jerusalem fans

Conduct by AEK Athens fans caused the game to be stopped twice and delayed the start of the second half

Basketball fans of AEK Athens shot fireworks and hurled debris at Hapoel Jerusalem fans during a semifinal game of the European Basketball Champions League in Ano Liosia Olympic Hall Wednesday, as well as reportedly burning an Israeli flag.

Hapoel Jerusalem BC released a statement saying it considered the incident “no less than a terrorist attack” against its fans.

A Jerusalem fan attending the match told Israeli news Israel Hayom that from the start of the game, they were met with laser pointers directed at them by AEK fans. At one point, the opposing fans attempted to breach into the Hapoel fans' stands. Palestinian flags were also unfurled during the gameplay.

The fans of Hapoel Jerusalem responded by firing flares of their own.

The game was paused twice during the first half and delayed the start of the second half before the game continued, which AEK won 94-78. Bangs and other incidents were heard outside the arena, and many fans to leave, particularly those with children.

According to Hapoel Jerusalem, court officials and security considered stopping the game, but opted against it to prevent the situation from deteriorating into a “violent pogrom.”