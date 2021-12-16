Off-road racers prepare for 2022 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia

The annual endurance race will see competitors use motorbikes, Quads, lightweight vehicles, and trucks

The world’s best off-road racers are gearing up for the 2022 Dakar Rally in Saudi Arabia, a two-week-long race traversing over 5,000 miles across the Gulf state’s sandy terrain.

Organized by the Amaury Sport Organization - which also oversees the Tour de France - the Dakar Rally is an annual endurance event where racers compete with off-road vehicles such as motorbikes, Quads, lightweight vehicles, and trucks.

Kevin Benavides, an Argentine rider for Red Bull’s KTM Factory Racing Team, won last year’s event.

“I want to be the first rider to win at Dakar with two different brands. That has never happened in history,” he told i24NEWS.

Since its inception in 1978, most of the events were staged in France and Senegal, then in South America for a decade before finding its place in Saudi Arabia in 2020.

Amateurs make up roughly 80 percent of participants, but professionals compete in the rally as well.

“It makes me a little nervous starting up there with those guys, but it’s nice to have some clean tracks to follow,” Seth Quintero of Red Bull’s Off-Road Junior Team told i24NEWS.

“Hopefully… I can put a [lightweight vehicle] on top and see what everyone thinks.”

The race consists of 12 stages, starting January 1 in the coastal port city of Jeddah on January 1 and covering central Saudi Arabia, through its capital Riyadh, with checkered flags back in Jeddah on January 14.

Austrian racer Matthias Walkner for Red Bull’s KTM Factory Racing Team spoke with i24NEWS about the event’s special nature.

“It’s not just the bike, it’s the team behind the bike, behind me, that is what makes it so special.”