PSG star Lionel Messi tests positive for Covid-19

Will miss Monday's Coupe de France match against Vannes while recovering from virus

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) star forward Lionel Messi has tested positive for Covid-19 along with three other players, the French Ligue 1 soccer club confirmed on Sunday.

The Argentine attacker, who transferred from FC Barcelona in August after 21 years at Camp Nou, will miss PSG's match with Vannes in the Coupe de France on Monday.

The teammates also confirmed to have contracted the virus include Juan Bernat, Sergio Rico and Nathan Bitumazala.

PSG said that the players are currently in quarantine and following the proper health protocols.

The French giants also confirmed that Brazilian star forward Neymar will return to training in around three weeks after being carried off the pitch in a stretcher this past November with an ankle injury.

Neymar tested positive for Covid-19 along with two other players in September of last year.

The 34-year-old Messi recently won soccer's most prestigious trophy, the men's Ballon d'Or award, for a record-extending seventh time.

Since joining PSG, Messi has appeared in 16 matches, scoring six goals with four assists. One of the goals was in domestic league play, while the other five were in the UEFA Champions League competition.