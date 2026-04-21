End of an era: Tim Cook to step down as Apple CEO; John Ternus named successor

Apple announced on Monday that Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook will step down from his role and transition to executive chairman of the company’s board, marking the end of more than a decade of leadership at the tech giant. He will be succeeded by John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of hardware engineering, effective September 1.

The company said Cook will remain CEO through the summer and will “continue in his role as CEO throughout the summer, working closely with Ternus to ensure a smooth transition.” Cook has led Apple since 2011, when he took over following the death of co-founder Steve Jobs.

Ternus, a longtime Apple executive, joined the company in 2001 and rose through the hardware engineering division, eventually overseeing major product lines including iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch, and AirPods. He became senior vice president of hardware engineering in 2021 and has been a key figure in Apple’s recent product strategy, including the shift to in-house silicon chips for Mac computers.

His appointment represents the first CEO transition at Apple in 15 years and only the second since Jobs co-founded the company. Analysts say the move signals continuity in Apple’s product-focused leadership approach, with Ternus deeply rooted in the company’s hardware development culture.

Cook’s tenure saw Apple grow into one of the world’s most valuable companies, expanding its services business and global footprint while maintaining its dominance in premium consumer electronics. He will now take on a more strategic oversight role as executive chairman.

The transition is expected to coincide with the launch cycle of upcoming iPhone models later this year, which may be the first flagship products introduced under Ternus as CEO.