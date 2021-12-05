Trump’s social media firm raises $1b from unnamed investors

Trump was notably banned from several social media sites following the January 6 riots

A media firm backed by former US president Donald Trump announced on Saturday that it negotiated with unnamed investors to obtain around $1 billion ahead of a planned initial public offering (IPO).

The company, known as Trump Media & Technology Group Corp, is currently working on a new social media app known as TRUTH Social, which is expected to be introduced in the first quarter of 2022.

Trump was notably banned from several social media sites, including Twitter and Facebook, following the January 6 Capitol riots.

P

The platforms removed the ex-president’s account in response to the riots, arguing his remarks incited the violence in Washington DC, which resulted in the deaths of five people.

“As our balance sheet expands, Trump Media & Technology Group will be in a stronger position to fight back against the tyranny of Big Tech,” the former president announced.

In October, Trump Media & Technology Group Corp signed an agreement for an IPO in partnership with Digital World Acquisition Corp, an acquisition firm which will contribute $293 million to the project.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1451203124186816512 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

However, the $1 billion in investments will be received from “a diverse group of institutional investors,” Trump Media explained, without identifying the backers.

The release of the TRUTH Social app will be followed by the subsequent launch of TMTG+, an additional video streaming service from Trump’s company, according to a press release from the firm.