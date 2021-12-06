Scientists create living 'robots' that reproduce called xenobots

Xenobots are formed from the stem cells of the African clawed frog and can move and work together in groups

The United States scientists who created the first living robots now say that those robots can reproduce.

Xenobots, first unveiled last year, are formed from the stem cells of the African clawed frog. They can move, work together in groups, self-heal, and now create copies of themselves.

P

Professor Michael Levin of Tufts University, and the co-lead author of this research, spoke with i24NEWS to break down exactly what this means.

"One of the most important aspects of this technology is that it's going to force us to come up with better definitions of what is a robot, what is an organism," Levin said.

"We are learning how to communicate with a cellular collective to get them to do the kind of things we need them to do."

Levin described the abilities of the xenobots, how they're able to move on their own, without being actuated externally, and make copies of themselves when provided with other cells.

These cells are normally skin cells, meant to sit on the outside of a tadpole to keep bacteria out, however in a new configuration, they figure out a new way to replicate themselves, Levin explained.

"This is us learning about the plasticity of life."

When asked about the future application of xenobots, Levin mentioned that this could lead to the eventual better design of useful synthetic living machines, ones that could possibly track down cancer cells in the human body.

"This is... a platform for learning about how collections of cells decide what they're going to build. And if we have an answer to that question, basically most of the problems of bio-medicine would be solved."