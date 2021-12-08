Israeli startup Zzapp Malaria aims to eradicate malaria in Africa

Zzapp Malaria partnered with Airobotics to use drones in an attempt to locate mosquito hotspots

Israeli startup Zzapp Malaria joined forces with Israeli drone solutions platform Airobotics in an attempt to fight malaria in Africa.

The $300,000 project will see pilotless drones locating stagnant water sources where mosquitoes are most likely to congregate. Zzapp uses cutting edge artificial intelligence to predict mosquito breeding hotspot sites.

The World Health organization says there are over 220,000,000 cases of malaria every year, causing over 400,000 deaths. Two-thirds of those deaths are children under the age of five, and Africa accounts for 95 percent of all worldwide cases and deaths.

Arnon Houri Yafin, CEO of Zzapp Malaria, sat down with i24NEWS to discuss how Zzapp Malaria works and the possibility of eradicating malaria.

"In Africa you can find many standing water bodies in every single village, and it's not easy to find all of them. Locating and treating all of the water bodies, this is the method Israel used to eliminate malaria."

However, according to Yafin, Africa has much more standing water.

"We analyze satellite imagery, we analyze topography, we look at houses, and then we run a modem that can predict where water bodies are most likely to appear. Then, the app sends the field workers to those exact areas."

The addition of drones will accelerate the project, Yafin said, as they no longer need field workers to examine the, sometimes quite muddy and inaccessible, areas.

Due to the nature of the drones, it is possible they will be able to operate 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.

"We know that malaria can be eliminated... we want to do it in a 21st century method."