Meta to ban all Myanmar-army controlled businesses from platforms

Over 100 accounts, pages, and groups linked to military-controlled businesses have already been removed

Social media giant Meta announced Wednesday it would ban all Myanmar-military controlled businesses from having a presence on its platforms.

The company formerly known as Facebook announced in February it would stop all entities linked to the military, the official name being Tatmadaw, from advertising on its platforms.

"This action is based on extensive documentation by the international community and civil society of these businesses' direct role in funding the Tatmadaw," said Rafael Frankel, Meta's Pacific director of public policy for emerging countries, according to Reuters.

Myanmar's military overthrew the democratically elected Aung San Suu Kyi in a coup in February, prompting widespread protests, leading to crackdowns that have killed over 700 civilians.

The military junta banned Facebook in February, and a spokesperson did not answer calls seeking comment from Reuters.

Frankel told Reuters it already took down over 100 accounts, pages and groups linked to military-controlled businesses. Meta is identifying the companies based on a 2019 report from a UN Fact-Finding Mission on Myanmar, research from activist groups Justice for Myanmar and Burma Campaign UK, as well consultations with civil society.

Meta faces a $150 billion lawsuit from Rohingya refugees, claiming Facebook's platforms promoted violence against the minority.

In 2017, roughly 10,000 Rohingya Muslims were killed during a military crackdown in Myanmar.

Frankel did not comment on the lawsuit, but stated, "We're appalled by the crimes committed against the Rohingya people in Myanmar.

"We’ve built a dedicated team of Burmese speakers, banned the Tatmadaw, disrupted networks manipulating public debate and taken action on harmful misinformation to help keep people safe."