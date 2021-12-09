Facebook misidentifies thousands of political ads, study suggests

Research suggests Facebook wrong 83% of the time when examining whether ad is political or not

Facebook misidentified tens of thousands of advertisements flagged under its political ads policy, according to a study released Thursday, which warned that the failure could lead to political manipulation.

Researchers at Belgium's KU Leuven university and New York University examined 33.8 million Facebook ads that ran on the social media site between July 2020 and February 2021.

"This is the first known study to quantify the performance of Facebook's political ad policy enforcement system at… scale," the team said.

Facebook imposes stricter conditions on paid advertisements that concern "social issues, elections or politics," including posts that promote particular candidates.

Ads labelled as political appear on the site with a disclaimer that explains who paid for them. Ads that are found to be political, when they were not declared as such, are taken down.

But the researchers found that in 189,000 cases when Facebook reviewed an ad to check whether or not it should be treated as political, it was wrong 83 percent of the time.

These included 117,000 cases when Facebook's detection system failed to flag up ads that should have been treated as political, and 40,000 ads that were mistakenly flagged as political when they were not.

The researchers noted that Facebook's enforcement of the policy relies heavily on detecting keywords in ads under an automated system, although staff also play a role in moderating the content.

"When Facebook fails to identify advertisers who do not properly declare their ads as political, those who are malicious can spread disinformation," they warned.

The team noted that the US social media giant missed a higher proportion of undeclared political ads outside the United States.

AFP reached out to Facebook to request a comment on the study.