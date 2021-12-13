South Korea to test facial recognition to track Covid cases

Human rights advocates and some South Korean lawmakers expressed concern over the use of facial recognition

South Korea will roll out a pilot project to use artificial intelligence, facial recognition and thousands of CCTV cameras to track the movement of people infected with Covid - despite privacy concerns.

The project will launch in Bucheon, one of the country's most densely populated cities on the outskirts of Seoul, in January, a city official told Reuters.

The system uses an AI algorithm and facial recognition technology to analyze footage gathered by more than 10,820 CCTV cameras to track an infected person's movements. This includes anyone they had close contact with and whether they were wearing a mask.

The Bucheon official said the system should reduce the strain on overworked tracing teams in a city with a population of more than 800,000 people, and help use the teams more efficiently and accurately, according to Reuters.

South Korea already has an aggressive, high-tech contact tracing system that harvests credit card records, cell phone location data and CCTV footage, among other personal information.

Bucheon mayor Jang Deog-cheon argued that such a system would make tracing faster.

"It sometimes takes hours to analyze a single CCTV footage. Using visual recognition technology will enable that analysis in an instant," he said.

Human rights advocates and some South Korean lawmakers expressed concern that the government will retain and harness data far beyond the needs of the Covid pandemic.

"The government's plan to become a Big Brother on the pretext of Covid is a neo-totalitarian idea," Park Dae-chul, a lawmaker from the main opposition People Power Party, told Reuters.

"It is absolutely wrong to monitor and control the public via CCTV using taxpayers' money and without the consent from the public," said Park, who provided the city plan to Reuters.