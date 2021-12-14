Report: Israeli tech removed drone threat during Pope mass

The counter-drone technology recognizes authorized drones and focuses defensive measures on rogue drones

An Israeli counter-drone company’s technology halted a rogue drone in September that was interrupting a mass held by Pope Francis among 60,000 worshippers in Slovakia.

The embargo on revealing the incident, which was managed by D-Fend Solutions on September 15, was removed on Monday, The Jerusalem Post (The Post) reported.

There were reportedly 90 bishops and 500 priests present at the mass.

D-Fend said that it worked with the Slovakian Interior Ministry to protect the Pope, his entourage, and attendees from the threat of rogue drones on multiple occasions in Slovakia from September 12 to 15.

The EnforceAir anti-drone system, developed by D-Fend, used its ground-level tactical kit to provide a 360-degree view of the area.

According to The Post, the counter-drone technology recognizes and permits authorized drones to operate in airspace, and focuses defensive measures on mitigating rogue drones.

When a do-it-yourself drone was detected by EnforceAir during the open-air mass, police initially decided to mitigate the potential threat using a jammer-based solution.

However, they changed their approach when they realized that such a move could disrupt communication systems in the area, halt media transmissions of the mass, or disrupt security base stations.

“EnforceAir fended off the rogue drone, sending it back to its original takeoff position, far away from the large crowd,” D-Fend said, The Post reported.

“We wanted to utilize a counter-drone technology that is best suited for crowded events and sensitive situations,” said a representative of the office responsible for the Pope’s protection during his bout in Slovakia.