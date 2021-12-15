NASA probe enters the outer atmosphere of the sun

The Parker Solar spacecraft was able to provide new data about the sun's magnetic fields and particles

The United States space agency NASA announced on Wednesday that the space research probe Parker Solar recorded a historic achievement by becoming the first spacecraft to “touch the sun.”

As it entered the outer atmosphere of the sun, the spacecraft was able to provide new data about magnetic fields and particles.

According to NASA, during the eighth flight of the probe on April 28, it succeeded to cross the borders of the corona - the sun’s outer atmosphere - after which the solar wind of particles emitted from the sun immediately begins.

Scientists were thus able to determine the location of the critical boundaries of the corona at an altitude of more than eight miles above the surface of the burning star.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1470818373525200911 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Despite strenuous heat and radiation, the probe was able to penetrate the corona several times to collect information about the sun's properties.

At one point, it even crossed paths with a pseudostreamer, a massive structure that rises above the sun’s surface and can be seen from Earth during solar eclipses.

The advanced probe, which was launched by the US space agency in August 2018, is expected to continue its research missions near the sun in the coming years and will seek to advance further into the atmosphere.

In 2025, it is planned to reach a distance of over four million miles from the photosphere, the visible surface of the sun.