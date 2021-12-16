Iranian hackers target Israel using coding flaw (experts)

Seven Israeli targets from business and government sectors targeted by Tehran-linked APT35 group

A hacker group possibly linked to the Iranian regime used a computer coding flaw considered one of the worst ever to attack Israeli targets, a cybersecurity company said on Wednesday, as quoted by The Times of Israel.

Government and internet security experts have expressed alarm over the flaw, known as Log4j, which allows hackers to easily take control of industrial systems, web servers and consumer electronics.

According to the Tel Aviv-based company Check Point, the APT35 hacker group, also known as Charming Kitten, attempted to use the loophole against seven Israeli targets on Tuesday and Wednesday.

"Check Point blocked these attacks because we witnessed communications between a server used by this group and the targets in Israel," the company said.

The firm did not specify what the targets were but said no further attempts by the group against Israeli targets were identified.

Microsoft and cybersecurity firm Mandiant have also spotted attempts to exploit the loophole by Iranian hackers, as well as Chinese, Turkish and North Korean hackers.

John Hultquist, senior analyst at Mandiant, declined to name the targets, but said Iranian hackers were "particularly aggressive" and had taken part in ransomware attacks against Israel, to disrupt computer systems.

The APT35 group, which is suspected of being linked to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps in Iran, is known primarily for carrying out phishing attacks against journalists, activists and NGOs, with many of its efforts focused on Israel.