UK space firm gets $8.5m funding for factory satellites

Space Forge wants to deploy satellites in which new alloys, medicines, and electronics can be made in space

United Kingdom-based aerospace company Space Forge secured 8.5 million of international seed-funding to kickstart their expansion of a unique endeavor into space.

The financing would allow the company - founded by Josh Western and Andrew Beacon - to deploy satellites in which new alloys, medicines, and semiconductors can be manufactured in space and brought back to Earth.

Missions are planned for the end of 2022, The Guardian reported.

“Earth is a wonderful place to live on but terrible for manufacturing so many things,” said Western.

“You have to fight gravity and the dense atmosphere while trying not to cause pollution. But in space, you have no gravity to interfere with the mixing of materials, while you have a pure vacuum and no atmospheric pollution.”

Western further explained that instruments can also be rapidly heated or cooled using the sun, The Guardian reported.

Space Forge, which is backed by the UK Space Agency and the European Space Agency, considers its reusable factories as the answer to the issue of getting into space.

“Experiments on the International Space Station have shown the value of space manufacture,” Western said.

The ForgeStar orbital vehicles will be launched into orbit more than 300 miles above Earth using launch systems from companies like Virgin Orbit, according to The Guardian.

Space Forge’s vehicles will be carried into the upper atmosphere on jumbo jets and fired into space, where they will circle Earth for one to six months.

Inside the space crafts, automated robotic systems will oversee the manufacturing and testing of metals, pharmaceuticals, and electronics that cannot be made on Earth.