Israeli innovation beats polygraph test at determining lies

Israeli researchers are progressing towards a more effective way to determine whether someone is lying or not, focusing on facial movements rather than physiological responses.

Polygraph lie detector tests measure a number of different bodily responses such as blood pressure, changes in breathing, and sweating on the palms.

“There is no way to tell if someone is lying 100 percent. However, there is increasing stress associated with lying,” Dr. Kamila Forkosh Lavan explained to i24NEWS.

It is well-known, though, that people can deceive them by controlling their physiological responses.

“This is why polygraph tests are not admissible as evidence in a court of law,” said Lavan, a Ph.D. Psychologist.

Such potential led a team of Israeli researchers at Tel Aviv University (TAU) to figure out how to use wearable electrodes to better detect a liar.

They measured people when lying and telling the truth, using that information of the face to build a model based on machine learning.

“We can capture muscle movements, big or small, eye movements, and even brain activity,” Prof. Yael Hanein at the Center of Nanoscience and Nanotechnology at TAU told i24NEWS.

Prof. Dino Levy, an Associate Professor at the Coller School of Management at TAU, noted that the technology “can correctly detect when people are lying 73 percent of the time.”

The researchers noted that the technology won’t be ready for another three to five years.

However, the team hopes to soon reach a point where they can understand when people are lying simply through video.

“We could use any camera that is out there to understand when people are lying or not. Zoom interviews, when you get a loan, at the airport, that would be the real breakthrough,” Levy said.