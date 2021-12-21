Airlines warn of new delays over 5G disruptions

Despite the airlines' concerns, the wireless industry insists there are no safety issues

As many rethink their holiday plans due to the spread of Covid, technological issues could force people to cancel their travels.

Starting January 5, US airlines may not be able to use equipment that helps pilots land in bad weather or low visibility at more than 40 of the nation's busiest airports.

This is because of a Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) order prompted by concerns of possible interference from newly activated 5G cell phone towers.

“5G is now the biggest issue facing the airline industry, which is remarkable to say to a world where we’re still in Covid," said Scott Kirby, United Airlines CEO in an interview with CBS News.

“You can’t land at airports—at Chicago O’Hare, at Atlanta, at Detroit—just think about what that means. This cannot be the outcome,” Kirby told reporters according to The Wall Street Journal.

However, airlines have no choice but to adhere to the FAA order.

Kirby said the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and FAA "need to get in a room and talk to each other and solve the problem," adding that the issue "cannot be solved on the back of airlines," Reuters reported.

The wireless industry insisted there is not a safety issue, and argued in a statement: “The aviation industry's fear mongering relies on completely discredited information and deliberate distortions of fact.”

AT&T and Verizon pledged to reduce signal strength on cell towers near airports, according to CBS News.

The FCC told CBS News that it is optimistic that a solution can be worked out.