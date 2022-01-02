AT&T, Verizon reject request for 5G deployment delay

AT&T and Verizon offer to temporarily adopt new safeguards

The chief executives of AT&T and Verizon rejected a request to delay the roll-out of the new 5G wireless service due to aviation safety concerns.

However, they offered to temporarily adopt new safeguards.

United States Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) chief Steve Dickson asked the CEOs late Friday for a deployment delay of no more than two weeks.

The companies, in a joint letter, said they would not deploy 5G around airports for six months, but rejected any broader limitations.

They said the Transportation Department proposal would be "an irresponsible abdication of the operating control required to deploy world-class and globally competitive communications networks," Reuters reported.

Both the aviation industry and FAA raised concerns about possible interference of 5G with aircraft electronics, causing possible disruption of flights.

The premise proposed is currently in use in France, AT&T and Verizon said, "with slight adaption" reflecting "modest technical differences."

"The laws of physics are the same in the United States and France," the CEOs wrote, according to Reuters. "If US airlines are permitted to operate flights every day in France, then the same operating conditions should allow them to do so in the United States."