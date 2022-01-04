Israeli tech companies raise $25.6b in 2021

Cybersecurity and fintech companies drew the largest share of funding with $6.5b and $6.6b in investments

Israeli technology companies raised $25.6 billion over the course of 2021 in private investments, according to data released Monday in the IVC-Meitar Israel Tech Review by the IVC Research Center and the law firm Meitar.

The “exceptional” amount shattered last year’s record of $10.3b in funding - 146 percent higher - “mostly due to the large number of deals over $100 million,” the report read.

According to the IVC-Meitar data, there were 773 recorded investment deals in 2021 - up from 604 in 2020 - including 77 mega-rounds of $100m or more in funding.

In 2021, such mega-rounds included investments in cybersecurity firm Claroty which raised $400m last month, food-tech startup Future Meat which raised $347m for cultured chicken, and fintech startup Melio which raised $250m.

The last quarter of this year was the strongest with investments totaling $8b in 206 transactions, part of an unprecedented number of deals in 2021.

According to IVC’s estimation, projections had the number of deals reach nearly 1,850 by the end of the year, a 33 percent gain over 2020.

Cybersecurity and fintech companies drew the largest share of funding with $6.5b and $6.6b in investments, followed by IoT (internet of things) startups and food tech startups raising $866m.

Foreign investments were also the majority in 2021, accounting for $18.64b of the total capital.

A notable 2021 trend, The Times of Israel noted, was the increase in the number of Israeli startups acquired by Israel-based firms with 39 such deals.

These “impressive numbers are not the industry’s new normal,” the report read, but rather they are “the outcome of a new reality.”