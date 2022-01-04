Google acquires Israeli cybersecurity firm Siemplify

The sale marks Google’s first acquisition of an Israeli tech company since the purchase of Waze in 2013

Online tech giant Google purchased an Israeli cybersecurity company, Siemplify, for a sum estimated at hundreds of millions of dollars.

While the official number was not disclosed, sources close to the matter informed TechCrunch that Google paid around $500 million for the company.

“Today, we’re proud to share the next step in this journey with the acquisition of Siemplify, a leading security orchestration, automation and response (SOAR) provider,” Sunil Potti, vice president of Google Cloud Security confirmed the purchase in a Google Cloud blog post.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1478366862555893761 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Siemplify shares our vision in this space, and will join Google Cloud’s security team to help companies better manage their threat response.”

The post detailed that the purchase was driven by the threats posed by increasingly advanced cyber attacks, and Google praised Siemplify’s ability to both “manage risk better and reduce the cost of addressing threats.”

The sale marks Google’s first acquisition of an Israeli tech company since the purchase of Waze in 2013.

“We’re excited to join Google Cloud and build on the success we’ve had in the market helping companies address growing security threats,” Siemplify CEO Amos Stern announced, according to the blog post.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1478366124773412871 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“Together with Chronicle’s rich security analytics and threat intelligence, we can truly help security professionals transform the security operations center to defend against today’s threats.”