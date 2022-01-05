Twitter forms content monitor team for Jan 6 anniversary

Twitter vows 'strong enforcement action against accounts and tweets that incite violence'

Twitter announced on Tuesday that the social media giant assembled a team of content reviewers to search the platform for harmful posts relating to the United States Capitol riots ahead of the incident’s one year anniversary.

The site explained that it “convened a cross-functional working group” by drawing on members from the platform’s Trust and Safety team, as well as its Site Integrity division.

This new group of monitors will look for harmful content, like tweets inciting violence, specifically regarding the anniversary of the January 6 riots.

“Our approach both before and after January 6 has been to take strong enforcement action against accounts and tweets that incite violence or have the potential to lead to offline harm,” a representative for Twitter explained in a statement on Tuesday.

On January 8, 2021, two days after rioters stormed the US Capitol building, Twitter banned former president Donald Trump’s account under the platform’s “Glorification of Violence policy” for two tweets the ex-commander-in-chief posted regarding the presidential inauguration.

The social media site explained the decision to permanently suspend Trump’s account was made given “the risk of further incitement of violence.”

On Thursday, President Joe Biden is set to mark the January 6 anniversary by delivering a speech on the threats facing democracy.