Israeli food-tech firm raises $120m for cow-free milk

Remilk ferments milk proteins that are “chemically identical” to those in cow-produced dairy products

Remilk, an Israeli food-tech startup that develops animal-free milk and dairy, raised $120 million in a funding round led by the New York- and Tel Aviv-based venture capital fund Hanaco Ventures.

The investment revealed Tuesday is the largest in a cow-free dairy company to date, The Times of Israel (ToI) reported.

According to Hebrew-language financial daily TheMarker, the startup is now valued at $325m.

Founded in 2019, Remilk ferments milk proteins that are “chemically identical” to those in cow-produced dairy products.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1479132312147312640 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“The end result is 100 percent similar to ‘real milk,’ but free of lactose, cholesterol, growth hormones, and antibiotics,” founder Aviv Wolff told ToI.

Remilk manipulates the genes that encode milk proteins to express the proteins which are then dried into a powder “in an efficient and scalable way.”

“Using animals to make food is not a sustainable production system,” Wolff explained to i24NEWS.

“We currently use 50 percent of the world’s habitable land to grow… animals for food.”

“Obviously, we don’t have enough land to grow our food,” he added, citing findings that this number is expected to double in the future.

Wolff noted that his Remilk just needs one percent of the land used in dairy production to function, while also being entirely cruelty-free.

The startup has production facilities in Europe and the United States, and is separate from the plant-based milk sector, where products are made from soy, almond, and other non-animal material, ToI reported.

It operates in the dairy alternatives market, which is expected to grow to $53.97b by 2028, according to Fortune Business Insights.