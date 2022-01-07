Japan space tourist eyes Mariana Trench trip after ISS

Maezawa's space odyssey is believed to have cost around $86 million

Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa said Friday his trip into space gave him a new appreciation for Earth, and he now hopes to plunge into the ocean's forbidding Mariana Trench.

Maezawa and his assistant Yozo Hirano spent 12 days on the International Space Station (ISS) last month, where they documented life in space for one million YouTube subscribers.

"Going to space makes you even more fascinated about the Earth. You learn to appreciate how you feel the wind, smell things and experience the seasons," Maezawa told a press conference in Tokyo on Friday.

While in space, he produced a string of videos including demonstrations on how to urinate, shampoo hair and brush teeth in space.

The space tourist explained some of the difficulties of life in zero gravity: "It's not so easy to fall asleep, because you're constantly floating while asleep –- there is nothing to anchor your body."

The art collector also revealed he took a small piece by a Japanese artist with him to the ISS and left it behind for others to enjoy.

The 46-year-old is already scheduled to reenter orbit, taking eight people on a 2023 mission around the moon, operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX.

But he said he has another exploration in mind now as well.

"Not only to go to the Moon, not just to travel upwards but also downwards is another dream of mine," he said.

The Mariana Trench is the deepest place on Earth, rarely visited by humans.

He said some elements of the planned trip, including the submarine he will use and how long the expedition will take, are already decided, but declined to reveal details.

Maezawa's space odyssey is believed to have cost around $86 million.