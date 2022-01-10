Israel awards nearly $6m to space tech startups

'This program allows new Israeli players to enter this sector and leverages our technological abilities'

Eleven Israeli startups on Thursday were granted a total of $5.94 million to further develop their space technologies.

The Israel Space Agency, along with the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) and the Innovation, Science, and Technology Ministry approved the special grant, CTech reported.

Approved companies will also have between 20-50 percent of their research and development (R&D) costs covered, while smaller firms or those whose products are designed solely for space will receive between 60-85 percent.

Director-General of the Israel Space Agency (res.) Uri Oron noted that the amounts reflect the technological complexity and high risks associated when developing space capabilities.

“This program allows new Israeli players to enter this sector and leverages our technological abilities,” he added.

The program is aimed at bolstering the Israeli space tech market and encouraging such startups to grow, reduce knowledge gaps, and improve Israel’s competitiveness, according to CTech.

“The global space industry is going through a real revolution… Israel has clear advantages in the space industry, but especially in the security domain,” said Orit Farkash-Hacohen, Minister of Innovation, Science, and Technology.

The Companies

The startups were selected based on their level of technological innovation, their R&D capabilities, and the advantages their products pose, CTech reported.

1. Eicha Communication Systems - Researches Internet of Things communications systems using a satellite.

2. Paxis - Develops advanced ceramic materials for satellite and space applications.

3. Terra Space Lab - A space shuttle scanner with a multi-spectral infrared antenna.

4. N.S.L. Communications - Technologies for global ground coverage.

5. GorillaLink - Combines satellite communications for IoT solutions.

6. GreenOnyx - Grows fresh superfood on spaceships for astronauts on deep-space missions.

7. HELIOS - Technology to mine oxygen from the moon.

8. Semiconductor Devices - Uses a hyper-spectral space camera to capture the unknown.

9. Space Plasmatics - Electric ignition systems for microsatellites.

10. NewRocket - Space ignition systems for launching large satellites.

11. Ramon Space - Supercomputer chips that power deep space missions.