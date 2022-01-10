Israel: Researcher wins grant for work on sex development

Gonen says 'This grant will allow us to look at the remaining 98 percent of the genome'

A Bar Ilan University scientist received a European Research Council Starting Grant for her groundbreaking work on sex reversal - a process where the development of an embryo’s sex changes to an alternate course.

Dr. Nitzan Gonen, a researcher within the Mina and Everard Goodman Faculty of Life Sciences and Institute of Nanotechnology and Advanced Materials, was one of two Bar Ilan scientists to receive the grant.

She is joined also by Dr. Shai Bel of the Azrieli Faculty of Medicine, who won the award due to his research on the role of the intestinal mucus barrier in inflammatory bowel diseases.

Dr. Gonen studies the science of sex development and the conditions that can accompany this process.

While both male and female embryos initially develop with the same primary organ - the bipotential gonad - the expression of certain genes determines whether or not this organ will become testicles or ovaries.

If a gene mutation occurs during this process, then a condition known as Disorders of Sex Development (DSD) may occur, where an embryo’s chromosomes do not match the corresponding genital appearance.

A child with DSD could potentially have male XY chromosomes, but possess female phenotypes.

“We are currently able to identify the mutation that causes the sex reversal in less than 50 percent of patients following genetic sequencing of the entire coding genes in the genome,” Dr. Gonen explained in a press release from the university.

“It is important to understand that coding genes constitute only 2 percent of the genome. This grant will allow us to look at the remaining 98 percent of the genome, that does not encode for genes, and understand their involvement in sex determination.”