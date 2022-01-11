Tel Aviv University launches satellite to protect space systems

The TauSat-3 nanosatellite successfully reached the International Space Station on Sunday

A team of experts at Tel Aviv University (TAU) in central Israel recently launched a satellite designed to protect space systems from cosmic radiation.

The TauSat-3 nanosatellite will test its new technology after it successfully reached the International Space Station (ISS) on Sunday.

It was launched on December 21, 2021, aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, United States, CTech reported.

Within the TauSat-3 is the “COTS-Capsule,” a mechanism that can detect and mitigate cosmic-ray-induced damage to electronic space systems.

The capsule will be included in a series of over 40 experiments that Israeli astronaut Eytan Stibbe will conduct during his 10-day mission to the ISS in February, as part of the “Rakia” mission guided by Israeli NGO The Ramon Foundation and the Israel Space Agency.

Headed by Ph.D. candidate Yoav Simhony from the School of Electrical Engineering at TAU, the mission will leverage and promote an educational-scientific program in the field of space and radiation.

Several other astronomers, doctors, and students also took part.

“Currently, electronic equipment sent to space must be specifically modified to prevent cosmic radiation-induced effects,” Simhony said, CTech reported.

At approximately the size of a shoebox, the nanosatellite was successfully installed aboard the ISS and is communicating with ground stations.

“The COTS-Capsule will enable the use of commercial off-the-shelf components in space, thus opening the door to the use of advanced electronic components while significantly… reducing the costs of space products,” said Simhony.