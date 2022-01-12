Yad Vashem makes Holocaust records available on JewishGen

Memorial's name database lists more than 4.8 million Jewish victims in total

The archives of the Yad Vashem Memorial in Jerusalem are now accessible to the public through the JewishGen site, the largest online Jewish genealogy resource.

The deal announced Tuesday by Israel's official memorial to the victims of the Holocaust and the Museum of Jewish Heritage in New York City provides easy access to millions of names recorded in Yad Vashem's database through JewishGen, an affiliate of the Holocaust memorial located in Manhattan's Battery Park neighborhood.

The "Pages of Testimony" — documents collected by the Israeli institution since the 1950s — include the names, biographical sketches and, where possible, photographs of some 2.7 million men, women and children killed in the Holocaust.

The Yad Vashem database of names lists more than 4.8 million Jewish victims in total. Anyone will now be able to access this information through a direct search on the JewishGen site.

"Yad Vashem's testimonial pages may contain the only existing information about a Holocaust victim, but people may not know how to use their website," JewishGen Executive Director Avraham Groll told The Jewish Week.

Under the new agreement, Yad Vashem's search results will automatically appear in JewishGen.

JewishGen announced a similar partnership in 2020 with the USC Shoah Foundation to integrate data from nearly 50,000 Jewish Holocaust survivor testimonies.

“By making available these precious records via JewishGen, the broader Jewish community can more easily research names of family and friends who were murdered during the Holocaust,” said Museum of Jewish Heritage President and CEO Jack Kliger.