Hackers on Monday stole almost $200 million from Euler, a British company that specializes in lending to crypto projects.

Chinese security firm PeckShield was the first to point out the hack on their Twitter account, posting information of transactions that showed losses of $197 million.

Euler said it was "aware" and "currently working with security professionals and law enforcement," as it investigated he biggest such attack by hackers in months.

"We will release further information as soon as we have it," Euler said on Twitter.

Crypto critic Molly White, who chronicles hacks her blog Web3 is Going Just Great, said the hack on Euler has been the largest of its kind so far this year.

The blogger ranked the hack at number eight on the all-time list of biggest hacker thefts, but pales in comparison to other crypto scams which have run into billions of dollars.

Despite the high valuation and boom of crypto across the board in 2022, where cryptocurrencies and digital tokens were worth hundreds of millions of dollars, the sector has taken a severe downfall over the last few months.

Crypto companies have been hit shredded by economic instability, high criminality in the marketplace, and the slapping of regulations from governments.

The downfall has been highlighted by the collapse of high-profile crypto companies who over the past two years had taken out millions on mass television advertisements and sponsoring sports teams and arenas.