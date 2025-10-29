Nvidia becomes first company to reach $5 trillion market value

U.S. chipmaker Nvidia made financial history on Wednesday by becoming the first company in the world to reach a market capitalization of $5 trillion, cementing its status as a driving force in the global artificial intelligence revolution.

The milestone comes only months after the semiconductor giant crossed the $4 trillion threshold in July, underscoring its rapid growth and dominance in the AI sector.

At the GTC Summit in Washington, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang unveiled a new generation of chips developed at the company’s research and development center in Israel, along with a series of strategic partnerships with the U.S. government and several major technology firms.

The goal, Huang said, is to build the most advanced AI infrastructure ever created in the United States.

“We are on the brink of an industrial revolution in artificial intelligence,” Huang declared, describing this period as an “Apollo moment” for humanity, in which future scientific breakthroughs will depend on how quickly nations can expand their AI capabilities.

Nvidia’s powerful processors currently fuel data centers for Microsoft, Amazon, and Google, the backbone of global cloud computing and AI services.

According to research firm IDC, worldwide investment in AI infrastructure is projected to exceed $200 billion by 2028, reflecting the sector’s accelerating growth. Nvidia, meanwhile, reported $44.1 billion in revenue last quarter, a 69 percent increase year-over-year, further solidifying its position as the undisputed leader of the AI hardware industry.