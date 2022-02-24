LIVEBLOG: Follow the latest updates on Russia's invasion of Ukraine
After weeks of tensions between Russia and NATO, Moscow has started a military invasion of Ukraine
The Russian military invasion of Ukraine began on Thursday morning hours after President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" against the country.
Air raid sirens sounded in the capital Kyiv, with explosions heard in Kyiv, Odessa (south), Kharkiv on the Russian border and in eastern Ukraine.
Russian troops crossed the border from Belarus.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has announced the start of a "large-scale invasion of Russia."
'This is about the whole European continent and Ukraine's neighbors'
Lithuania follows Ukraine in moving to declare a state of emergency
'Unprovoked and unjustified:' world reacts to attack on Ukraine
World leaders on Thursday swiftly condemned Russia's military attack on Ukraine, with Western capitals vowing to escalate sanctions against Moscow while the head of the United Nations demanded the conflict end immediately.
President of Lithuania asks country's parliament to declare state of emergency
Reports that civilians are being armed in Ukraine
The BBC is reporting that gun stores are seeing a run on weapon and ammunition sales, as concerned civilians arm themselves.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses the nation
Reports of Russian troops entering Ukraine from Belarus, Russia and Crimea
Ukraine is under attack on three fronts, from the north, east and south.
Israel's Foreign Ministry calls on citizens to head for western land borders
Israel's Foreign Ministry on Thursday morning called on all of its remaining citizens in Ukraine to leave the country immediately for western land borders.
"The Foreign Ministry calls on Israeli citizens who are in the country to leave Ukraine immediately for countries neighboring it to the west, in accordance with the security situation. The Foreign Ministry calls on Israeli citizens in Ukraine to follow the reports by the media and follow the instructions of local security forces," the statement said.
Majority of US citizens oppose their nation entering Ukraine-Russia war
Fifty-two percent of US citizens polled said they believe their nation should only play a minor role in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, with 20 percent saying it should not become involved at all. Just 26 percent said Washington should take up a major role in opposing Russia's invasion.
US President Biden has ruled out US troops becoming directly involved in the war.
“Defending freedom will have costs for us as well, here at home... We need to be honest about that,” PBS reported Biden as saying on Tuesday.
Just 26 percent say the U.S. should have a major role in the conflict, according to a new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Fifty-two percent say a minor role; 20 percent say none at all.
The polling was conducted by the Associated Press and NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
Strikes reported on the outskirts of several cities, including Kyiv
Seven killed in Ukraine by Russian shelling
Ukrainian emergency services said that Russian shelling killed seven people and wounded nine in the west and east of the country - Reuters.
The Ukrainian border service said that one of it's servicemen was killed by shelling in the Crimean border region, the first confirmed Ukrainian military fatality since the beginning of the Russian invasion.
Ukrainian citizens stocking up on supplies
The BBC is reporting that people in some parts of Ukraine are forming long ques at supermarkets, cash machines and gas station, as concern over Russia's invasion spreads across the country.
Some civilians expressed concerns that they would be forced to flee their homes.
Report: Russian troops already reached Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine
Russian forces have reportedly reached the important city of Kharkiv in northeastern Ukraine:
Putin announces 'special operation' in Ukraine
Russian troops take two towns in Luhansk region, according to Ukraine police
Russia says destroyed Ukraine airbases, air defenses
Russia's defense ministry said Thursday it had neutralized Ukrainian military airbases and its air defense systems, hours after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military offensive against his country's neighbor.
"Military infrastructure at Ukrainian army air bases has been rendered out of action," the defense ministry said in a statement carried by news agencies, which added that Kyiv's air defense systems were "eliminated." - AFP
Ukraine leader says world 'must compel Russia to peace'
Ukraine's leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Thursday that the country's allies were building a "coalition" against Russian President Vladimir Putin and urged the world to take measures to force Moscow to stop its attack.
"We are building an anti-Putin coalition," Zelensky wrote on Twitter, after talks with the leaders of the US, EU, Britain, Germany and Poland.
"The world must compel Russia to peace," he wrote. - AFP
Ukraine defense ministry says shot down 5 Russian planes, helicopter
According to Ukraine's Joint Forces Command, five Russian planes and a helicopter were shot down.
Biden speaks to Zelenskyy, condemns 'unprovoked and unjustified' attack
Russian troops cross border from Belarus
Russian troops have cross the border from Belarus into Ukrainian territory.
