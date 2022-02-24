LIVEBLOG: Follow the latest updates on Russia's invasion of Ukraine

After weeks of tensions between Russia and NATO, Moscow has started a military invasion of Ukraine

The Russian military invasion of Ukraine began on Thursday morning hours after President Vladimir Putin announced a "military operation" against the country.

Air raid sirens sounded in the capital Kyiv, with explosions heard in Kyiv, Odessa (south), Kharkiv on the Russian border and in eastern Ukraine.

Russian troops crossed the border from Belarus.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has announced the start of a "large-scale invasion of Russia."

