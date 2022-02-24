Israel: Yair Lapid condemns 'Russian attack on Ukraine'

Foreign minister calls Russian military invasion 'a major attack on world order'

Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid on Thursday condemned "the Russian attack on Ukraine," adding, however, that the Jewish state has good relations with Ukraine and Russia.

This is the first time that Israel has publicly criticized Moscow since the start of the crisis between the two neighboring countries.

While the Foreign Ministry issued a moderate statement on Wednesday, in which it carefully avoided stigmatizing Moscow, Lapid said on Thursday that "the Russian attack on Ukraine is a serious violation of the international order. Israel condemns this attack, and is ready and willing to offer humanitarian aid to Ukrainian citizens."

The government's number two also called again on all Israelis to leave Ukraine, stressing that there is already a movement of refugees westward into Ukraine.

He said that Israeli representatives are at land crossings with the five countries that border Ukraine to the west.

The border crossings that the Foreign Ministry has identified through which Israelis can leave Ukraine by land are Medyka in Poland, Vysne Nemescke in Slovakia, Zahony in Hungary, Siret in Romania and Palanca in Moldova.

In the morning, Israeli President Isaac Herzog reiterated Israel's support for "the territorial integrity of Ukraine" and offered prayers for a peaceful resolution of the conflict triggered Thursday morning by Russia during a meeting in Athens with the Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou.

“This morning I feel great sadness, fearing a humanitarian tragedy and, God forbid, harm to innocent civilians,” Herzog said. "I pray like many in the world for peace to return to this conflict between Russia and Ukraine," he added.