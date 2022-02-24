Seizure of key airfields by airborne troops is standard military doctrine prior to incursion by ground forces

Reports are emerging that appear to show that the Russian military is attempting to seize Kyiv.

Russian military vehicles were reportedly spotted in the area of the capital.

Kyiv is currently under martial law, with airstrikes hitting military infrastructure in the vicinity of the city and civilians taking shelter in subway stations.

This follows reports of a large Russian operation landing soldiers by helicopter that occurred on the outskirts of Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

The Russian incursion captured Antonov International Airport, just 14 miles from the city, the Ukrainian Interior Ministry said.

In preparation for moving ground forces into an area, a common military strategy is to seize airfields using paratroopers or helicopter borne infantry. The captured airfield can then be used to ferry in supplies and light armored equipment to assist forces advancing towards the airfield by land.

