Ukraine conflict: Moscow and Kyiv trade 'Nazi' accusations

'How can a nation that gave 8 million lives to combat Nazism support it?'

As conflict continues in Ukraine between Moscow and Kyiv, officials from both sides are trading allegations of fascism and decrying the “Nazis” across their borders.

On Thursday, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin vowed a “demilitarization and de-Nazification” of Ukraine after launching an operation against the state.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky - who is Jewish - shot back against allegations of fascism within the country.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1496787304811315202 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

“You are being told we are Nazis. How can a nation that gave 8 million lives to combat Nazism support it? How can I be a Nazi?” Zelensky asked, according to CNN.

The president drew reciprocal comparisons against Moscow on Thursday after Russia launched an attack on Ukraine - a maneuver that Zelensky likened to Nazi Germany’s actions during World War II.

Russia has historically championed itself as an challenger to Nazism since WWII, though Moscow regularly employs the label politically against its opponents.

Nationalism is flourishing in Putin's Russia, with the de facto leader's United Russia party leaning increasingly on themes of extreme patriotism for support since Moscow's annexation of Crimea in 2014, but there is no doubt that extreme nationalism is also on the rise in Ukraine.

Ukraine is home to several nationalist factions, and a number even contain fascist elements - like the far-right Azov Battalion, a Neo-Nazi-linked regiment within Ukraine’s National Guard.

Influential nationalist groups like Democratic Ax and Right Sector also hold substantial weight within the country.

In the face of attacks from Russia, Ukraine’s president issued a call to arms for those “who are ready to defend our country,” but analysts also worry that the rise of armed nationalist groups could pose a threat to the stability of Ukraine’s government.