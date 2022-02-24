Jewish Agency sees 'flood' of calls from Ukrainian Jews

The process to immigrate to Israel under the Law of Return usually takes several months

The Jewish Agency is "flooded" with requests from Jews attempting to leave Ukraine for Israel, sources told Haaretz on Thursday, in response to the Russian invasion of the country.

According to the sources via Haaretz, soldiers serving in the Israeli military who have parents and siblings in Ukraine are also calling the offices in Jerusalem, begging for the Jewish Agency's and the government's help.

Those applying to immigrate to Israel under the Law of Return must be able to prove they have at least one Jewish grandparent, with the process taking several months. However, the Israeli government and Jewish Agency are discussing possible shortcuts that would enable Jews to flee Ukraine faster.

A special hotline was set up on Thursday by the Jewish Agency and the International Fellowship of Christians and Jews, made to answer questions from Jews in Ukraine who seek to leave the country.

Roughly 85 percent of immigration from Ukraine has been handled through the Fellowship, according to Haaretz.

Two flights paid for by the Fellowship and the Jewish Agency arrived in Israel from Ukraine on Sunday, one from Kyiv and one from Odessa, bringing nearly 100 immigrants to Israel.

Roughly 200,000 Ukrainians are eligible under the Law of Return to immigrate to Israel.