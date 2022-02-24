Russian police detain nearly 1,400 at anti-war rallies

'This war between Russia and Ukraine was unleashed to cover up the theft from Russian citizens'

Russian police have detained over 1,400 people at anti-war protests across dozens of cities after President Vladimir Putin sent troops to invade Ukraine, an independent monitor said Thursday.

Around 2,000 people gathered near Pushkin Square in central Moscow, while up to 1,000 people gathered in the former imperial capital Saint Petersburg, according to AFP correspondents at the scene.

A number of Russian activists called on social media for people to take to the streets after Putin launched an offensive on Ukraine in the early hours of Thursday.

In Moscow, protesters were seen massing around Pushkin Square chanting: "No to war!"

In Saint Petersburg, many struck a similar note.

"I have a feeling that the authorities have gone mad," said Svetlana Volkova, 27. She also said few people were willing to protest in Russia.

"People have been fooled by propaganda."

As he was dragged away by three police officers, a young man shouted: "Who are you fighting with? Arrest Putin."

In recent years Russia has toughened protest laws, and demonstrations often end in mass arrests.

Earlier Thursday, Navalny said he was against the invasion of Ukraine.

"I am against this war," Navalny was heard saying in a video published by the independent television channel Dozhd.

"This war between Russia and Ukraine was unleashed to cover up the theft from Russian citizens and divert their attention from problems that exist inside the country," the 45-year-old said.